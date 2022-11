Photo Release

November 8, 2022 Aparri, Cagayan: Amid the nationwide celebration of Filipino Values Month, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to ensure the proper teaching of Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) and Values Education in the country's basic education schools. 16 Sept. 2022 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN