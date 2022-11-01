Photo Release

November 8, 2022 Upgrading and professionalization: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over a public hearing Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on proposals seeking to institutionalize the National Police Clearance System, establish a forensic DNA database in the Philippines and measures seeking to amend Republic Act 9263 or the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Professionalization Act. Dela Rosa said investing in much-needed equipment and resources, as well as opening up opportunities for rank upgrading may be "surefire" ways to boost the morale of the country’s law enforcement agencies. “Our agenda for today may be captured by two simple words: the first is upgrading and the second is professionalization geared towards the maintenance of public order and safety. I look forward to listening to everyone's positions, comments and suggestions on the bills for consideration,” Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)