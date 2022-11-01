Photo Release



Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs: "Back when I was CPNP, I was always the first to advocate for upgrading and professionalization. I, for one, know for a fact that poor equipment and measly resources will likely lead to underperformance. Siyempre, alam natin na ang pagiging moderno ay hindi ang nag-iisang sukatan ng galing ng ating PNP, BFP, at BJMP. And yet, at the same time, we also know the importance of high morale in relation to performance."

Sen Bato Dela Rosa during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the National Police Clearance System Act, Forensic DNA Database Act and BFP and BJMP Rank Classification Act