Photo Release

November 9, 2022 Budget consultation: (From left) Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Sen. Sonny Angara, Sen. Win Gatchalian, and Sen. Cynthia Villar engage in a brief discussion at the Senate plenary as they tackle the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023 Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Senate is conducting marathon sessions to pass on final reading House Bill No. 4488 or the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) by November 21. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)