Photo Release

November 9, 2022 A toast to the Senate's glorious past: Former and incumbent senators gather at the National Museum in Manila, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to celebrate the Philippine Senate's 106th anniversary. Among the attendees were former Senate presidents Franklin M. Drilon (11th, 12th, 13th 16th Congress), Manuel "Manny" Villar (13th, 14th Congress), Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III (17th Congress), and Vicente "Tito" C. Sotto III (17th Congress, 18th Congress), as well as former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who started her political career as a senator in 1992. In his speech during the reunion, Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri cited the legacy of his predecessors, who used to craft laws at the Old Senate Session Hall of the Legislative Building. "There is no better place to toast to the Senate’s glorious past than in this building," Zubiri said. (Senate PRIB)