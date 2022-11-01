Photo Release

November 9, 2022 Villar wants PRA’s activities controlled: Sen. Cynthia Villar during the plenary deliberations on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget inquires whether there is a way to control the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) from actions, which are contrary to public good. Villar took the floor Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and questioned PRA’s change of name from Public Estates Authority which, in effect, “institutionalizes the bad practice of reclamation especially with the worsening effect of climate change.” Villar said even if PRA does not receive budgetary support from government because of its earnings from reclamation projects, “it does not stop us from scrutinizing what they are doing.” The senator cited three instances where PRA acted against public interest, including the agency’s refusal to start construction of a public hospital in Las Piñas, interference in the protection and promotion of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Eco-Tourism Area and the poor maintenance of the Cavite Toll Expressway Project. “I just want to ask this question because it’s always happening. I am amazed how we allow this to happen. I just want to inform the executive department that they should do something about this because I am not complaining for myself but for public good,” Villar said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)