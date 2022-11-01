Photo Release

November 9, 2022 Tolentino questions huge share of NCR in the 2023 budget: Sen Francis “Tol" N. Tolentino seeks clarification from the country’s financial managers as to why the National Capital Region (NCR) always gets the biggest share of the national budget amid efforts to reduce the gap between the various regions. Tolentino said based on the regional allocation of the expenditure program for 2023, Metro Manila is set to receive the highest allocation representing 18.8 percent of the P5.286 trillion budget amounting to almost P989 billion. “I love NCR. I used to be the Regional Development Council chairperson of the NCR. So what is the basis why NCR always gets the biggest share in our budget?” Tolentino asked during the marathon plenary deliberation on the proposed 2023 budget Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Finance Committee chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara replied that one of the major factors is personnel services since most of the central offices of the government are located in the NCR. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)