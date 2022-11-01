Photo Release

November 9, 2022 National budget to support PBBM 8-point socioeconomic agenda: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, the first senator to interpellate on the national budget, asks how the proposed P5.268 trillion 2023 budget could help implement the 8-point socioeconomic agenda of the President. During Wednesday’s budget deliberation at the plenary hall November 9, 2022, Pimentel said he wanted to be enlightened on what the economic team of the present administration plans to do in order to accomplish the President’s socioeconomic agenda. The socioeconomic agenda are: ensure food security, reduce transport and logistic cost, reduce energy cost to families, tackle health, strengthen social protection, safely reopen face-to-face education, enhance bureaucratic efficiency, and pursue sound fiscal management. Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Finance Committee, said the 2023 national budget is aligned with the socioeconomic agenda of the president and will support major programs and projects of the administration. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)