Photo Release

November 9, 2022 More support for vulnerable sectors: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, on the first day of the budget deliberations, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, scrutinizes the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for fiscal year 2023. The Deputy Minority Leader asked if the proposed budget has included a supplementary budget on top of the allocated government subsidy programs for those in vulnerable and disadvantaged sectors, who, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and factors causing the rapid rise of inflation rates, are in more dire situations than before. Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, relayed the position of the National Economic and Development Authority that currently, there is no need for a supplemental budget but there is a need to improve the delivery system of benefits to ensure that the beneficiaries receive them in a timely manner. Angara also said that there is more than P200 billion in place for cash transfer and subsidy programs for farmers, fisherfolk, displaced workers and public transport drivers, among others. He added that P115.6 billion is reserved for the 4Ps conditional cash transfer program. Hontiveros expressed that although she is saddened to hear that there is no supplementary budget for the vulnerable and disadvantaged sectors for now, but, at the same time, she is in full support of the much-needed streamlining of government delivery systems. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)