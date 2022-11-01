Photo Release

November 9, 2022 Ensuring BARMM's fiscal capacity: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla inquires about the government's implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), particularly its provisions for improving the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's (BARMM) fiscal capacity. During the Senate's plenary debates Wednesday, November 9, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budget, Padilla stressed that the BOL created the Intergovernmental Fiscal Policy Board (IFPB) to regularly review revenue imbalances and changes in the region's financial needs, including the annual block grant prescribed by law. He asked the Department of Budget and Management, as head of the IFPB, for its report and legislative recommendations to help boost BARMM's revenue-generating capacity. "It's important that we give the BARMM the fiscal capacity, so that more than anything else, it could generate its own revenue to fund its development programs and projects for the Moro people," Padilla said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)