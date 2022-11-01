Photo Release

November 9, 2022 Mobile apps for government ‘ayuda’: Sen. Alan Cayetano is pushing for the digitalization of handing out dole outs for Filipinos as he scrutinized the government financial aid during the Senate's plenary debates Wednesday, November 9, 2022 on the Department of Budget and Management's (DBM) proposed 2023 budget. Emphasizing the importance of speedy distribution of financial help to beneficiaries, Cayetano recommended that government departments should create mobile applications that the public can easily access. “I think there’s a way to make it easier for people to access grants and also build up capital when they needed it most,” Cayetano said. Sen. Sonny Angara, who is defending the DBM budget, agreed with Cayetano’s recommendation, saying the DBM and Finance secretaries would welcome the suggestion being advocates of digitalization. (Senate PRIB / Bibo Nueva España)