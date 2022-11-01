Photo Release

November 10, 2022 Senate resumes P5.268t FY 2023 budget plenary debates: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, leads the deliberations on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023 Thursday, November 10, 2022. At the start of the second Senate plenary debates, Angara defended the proposed P8.96-billion budget of the Office of the President (OP) for FY 2023, including its P4.5-billion intelligence and confidential funds. Angara stressed that this was the first time that the minority bloc questioned the allocation of intelligence and confidential funds. “I’d like to also put on record that these confidential and intelligence funds had been there since 2010,” Angara pointed out. He, however, agreed with Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III that agencies should provide the OP and the two chambers of Congress reports on how these funds were used. (Albert Calvelo, Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)