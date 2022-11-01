Photo Release

November 10, 2022 Tulfo supports budgets of DOJ, attached agencies: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, on the second day of the deliberation of the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023 Thursday, November 10, 2022, manifests his support for the proposed budgets of the Department of Justice (DOJ), particularly the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), among others. Tulfo said he fought for the increase of the PAO budget because he had seen its lawyers in action and what their work means to the people. He said PAO gives indigent litigants a fighting chance when they are abused and wrongly accused. Tulfo said the proposed 2023 budget for the NBI would provide the agency the capacity to perform its duties more ably. He said the NBI could hire the right personnel and experts, purchase equipment, update its systems, improve its structures and give the agency ample budget for its operations and personnel services. Likewise, Tulfo said he also supported the budget of the BI. However, he questioned the smuggling of contraband inside the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and suggested a top to bottom cleansing of the bureau. Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, said BuCor officials agree with Tulfo and promised to institute reforms. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)