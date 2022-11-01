Photo Release

November 10, 2022 Koko questions OP’s intel, confidential funds: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, on the second day of debates on the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget, questions the P4.5 billion confidential and intelligence funds (CIF), which comprises 65 percent of the Office of the President’s maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE). Pimentel noted that the President’s proposed allocation for confidential fund amounts to P2.25 billion and another P2.25 billion for intelligence fund. In the proposed 2023 national budget, the minority leader said P9.3 billion is classified as CIF and from this amount, around P5 billion is classified as intelligence fund which is lodged in the intelligence agencies of the government. “If the President, or the Office of the President, is a user/consumer of intelligence generated by practitioners and the agencies devoted to intelligence gathering, isn’t the P2.25 billion lodged in the OP better be lodged in the intelligence agencies?” Pimentel asked Tuesday, November 10, 2023. Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance defending the proposed national budget, said the President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the chairman of the National Security Council, and therefore needs access to good intelligence to maintain order in the country. Pimentel insisted that the President is advocating Medium-Term Fiscal Framework that would guide the government in its annual spending and financing plan so that funds would not be wasted. “In due time, I will propose an amendment to reduce the CIF given to the Office of the President,” Pimentel said, but added he expects his proposal to be rejected.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)