Photo Release

November 10, 2022 Hontiveros pushes for renewable energy over nuclear: Sen. Risa Hontiveros pushes for more public spending for renewable energy rather than focusing resources on nuclear power policies. At the deliberations of the proposed budget for the Department of Energy for fiscal year 2023, Hontiveros asked how raw materials for nuclear power plants can be sourced. "May I ask if the raw materials, the minerals and chemicals that would be needed for the production of nuclear power, are they, like many forms of renewable energy, available locally? Or do we have to import them from other countries?" Hontiveros asked. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, sponsor of the proposed 2023 budget for the DOE, said that Uranium – the chemical element primarily used to fuel nuclear reactors – may only be purchased from the United States, China and Russia. The Deputy Minority Leader said that unlike nuclear power, raw materials required by renewable energy technology can be sourced locally. Hontiveros also emphasized that because there is still no viable way to properly and safely dispose of nuclear waste, more public funds will have to be allocated to build facilities to store them indefinitely, and in her view, these funds would be economically viable and beneficial if used to improve the country's renewable energy technology instead. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)