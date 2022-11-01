Photo Release

November 10, 2022 PH to attain SDG 7: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, asks the Department of Energy (DOE) about the current energy mix that the country has and what the department is trying to achieve in the future. During Thursday’s deliberations, November 10, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the energy department, Cayetano cited the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 7 which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. “When we say SDG, it is all about sustainability, it is all about renewable energy because for 18 years that I’ve been a senator, I work very closely and I admire very much the advocates for clean and renewable energy. The advocates are the people who pushed us in that direction,” Cayetano said. In response, Sen. Win Gatchalian, defending the DOE 2023 budget, said the current energy mix in the Philippines is: 43 percent coil, 14 percent oil, 12 percent natural gas and 29 percent renewable energy. The DOE is targeting to reach 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 renewable energy in a bid to lower energy cost and attain energy security. To meet the energy needs, each country uses the types of energy available in differing proportions which is why it is called energy mix where the figures vary from one country to another. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)