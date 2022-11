Photo Release

November 11, 2022 Taking short breaks: Senators share light moments at the Senate Plenary hall in between preliminary deliberations on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023, Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Senate has been holding marathon plenary debates to ensure that House Bill No. 4488 or the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) would be approved on final reading by November 21. (Senate PRIB)