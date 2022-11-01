Photo Release

November 11, 2022 Go backs DND budget: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during the marathon plenary session Thursday, November 10, 2022, expressed support for the proposed budget of the Department of National Defense and its attached agencies, noting the important role of the uniformed personnel in the nation’s defense and security. Go underscored the need to formulate and push for legislation that would support initiatives for the betterment of the military service. “Our soldiers have often been placed in dangerous situations that jeopardized their lives and more importantly, put the future of their family and loved ones at risk to secure peace and order in the country. Their unparalleled service, bravery and heroism should truly be commended,” Go said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)