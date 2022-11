Photo Release

November 11, 2022 End of budget session day 2: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri and senators playfully pose after 16 hours of plenary deliberations on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for fiscal year 2023. The session was suspended at 2:00 am November 11, 2022 and will resume on November 14 at 1:00 pm. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)