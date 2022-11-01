Photo Release



SSFI celebrates Christmas in November, Visayas Leg: Thirty children from the Casa Miani-Averdi Home for Boys in Dumaguete, Negros Oriental, were treated to a day of fun and games by the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI) last Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Led by Mrs. Audrey Kay T. Zubiri, the wife of Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, SSFI accompanied the kids on a shopping spree generously sponsored by CityMall, Dumaguete, at the mi Department Store. The children bought clothes, shoes, toys, school supplies, earphones, toiletries, and whatever else they needed.

SSFI then treated the boys to a rare day of fun and games at the mall's Fun Nation Amusement Center before ending the day with a hearty lunch courtesy of Chowking Food Corporation.

Christmas in November is an annual activity of the SSFI where senators' spouses get the chance to play Santa to orphaned or needy children. SSFI partnered with Double Dragon Corporation and City Mall, Chowking Food Corporation, and the Metrobank Foundation this year.