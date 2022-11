Photo Release

November 12, 2022 Pasay City: The Senate Committee on Finance Sub-Committee E chaired by Senator Win Gatchalian has reduced the budget of the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) by P2.5 billion for 2023 as part of efforts to compel the government-owned and controlled firm to refocus its mandate into providing stable and secure supply of oil, including the exploration of oil and gas. 10 Nov. 2022 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN