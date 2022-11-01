Photo Release

November 14, 2022 Angara leads plenary debates on P2.29-B OVP budget for 2023: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, defends the P2.29-billion budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) as the Senate resumes deliberation on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023 Monday, November 14, 2022. The Senate minority bloc immediately questioned the allocation of the P500-million confidential and intelligence funds of the OVP, saying the money could be realigned to other offices that needed funding. Angara disagreed with the proposal, saying that the budget of the OVP should not be prejudiced being the second highest office in the land. “Out of respect, we had never decreased the budget of the Office of the Vice President. I'd rather it won't happen under my watch as Committee (on Finance) chair… this is not an arbitrary amount,” Angara pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)