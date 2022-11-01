Photo Release

November 14, 2022 Go supports OVP: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Monday, November 14, 2022 expresses his support for the Office of the Vice President during the OVP's proposed P2.29 billion budget deliberation for 2023. Go said he has full faith in Vice President Sara Duterte Carpio and knows that her programs would be a big help for the Filipinos. He said Duterte would work closely with the President and would need all the support she could get to perform her duties. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)