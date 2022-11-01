Photo Release

November 14, 2022 Pia backs 2023 DepEd budget: Sen. Pia Cayetano sponsors the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies worth P678.1 billion, Monday, November 14, 2022. At the resumption of the deliberations of the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for fiscal year 2023, Cayetano took the floor to support and defend the proposed DepEd budget which, she said, is her fourth time as senator. "It has been our goal to aim for a future-proof budget that is also sustainable, taking into account the concept of intergenerational fairness preparing the future generation," Cayetano said. Vice President Sara Duterte, who is concurrently the Education Secretary, was also in attendance to help Cayetano respond to her colleagues' questions. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)