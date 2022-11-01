Photo Release

November 14, 2022 DepEd confidential funds up to Congress' judgment: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros asks if the proposed confidential funds (CF) of the Department of Education (DepEd) have already been realigned or if the item has remained lodged in the budget of the department for next year. Hontiveros, during the continuation of the marathon plenary session Monday, November 14, 2022, said she had proposed that the CF be realigned to the indigenous peoples’ (IP) education. In response, Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of the proposed P678.1 billion budget of DepEd and its attached agencies, said vice president and concurrent DepEd Sec. Sara Duterte Carpio has deferred to the judgment of Congress to determine what to do with the CF. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)