Photo Release

November 14, 2022 Canadian blogger visits Senate: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva welcomes Kyle Jennermann aka "Kulas" to the chamber Monday, November 14, 2022. A Canadian blogger, Jennermann chronicles his journey to “become a Filipino” through travel and his experiences in the Philippines. “Jennermann introduces our country, the Philippines, to the world through his blog. He has travelled to 80 out of 81 provinces of the Philippines. In fact, he can speak some of the 87 dialects of this country,” Villanueva said. He said he filed a bill in the 18th and 19th Congresses seeking to make Jennermann a Filipino citizen. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)