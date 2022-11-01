Photo Release

November 15, 2022 OMB finds itself on hot seat: The Optical Media Board (OMB) found itself under intense scrutiny during the defense of the agency's proposed 2023 budget worth P71.65 million, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. At the marathon plenary session of the national budget for fiscal year 2023, Deputy Majority Leader Mark Villar presented the proposed budget of the agency to the plenary, and answered questions from his colleagues regarding its performance under the leadership of OMB chairman Jeremy Marquez. Despite calls to defer the agency's budget because of alleged non-performance of its duties, including zero administrative cases filed against violators of Republic Act No. 9239 in the past year, Villar cited from a list provided by the agency, its supposed accomplishments, modernization and training efforts; collection efforts; and projects to provide support to the media industry. To shed light on the agency's accomplishments or lack thereof, the body relaxed the rules and allowed Marquez to directly answer the questions of the senators in attendance. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)