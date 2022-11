Photo Release

November 15, 2022 DepEd budget deemed submitted: Senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri pose for a photo-op with officials of the Department of Education headed by Vice President Sara Duterte after the agency’s P678.1 billion proposed budget for 2023 was deemed submitted during the marathon plenary session Monday, November 14, 2022. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)