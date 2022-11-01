Photo Release

November 15, 2022 Senate works overtime to pass 2023 budget: On Day 3 of plenary debates on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for next year, senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri worked until the wee hours in order to approve the measure on November 21, as scheduled. On Monday, November 14, 2022, the Senate "deemed submitted" for plenary approval the budget of a number of agencies, including the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) proposed budget in the amount of P6.48 billion. Zubiri said Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia is probably the most suited for the job. “I think he is one of the last great election lawyers, and I am happy that he is there at the helm. If there’s anyone who knows his mettle and he knows what he is doing, it is the good gentleman, Chairman George Erwin Garcia,” Zubiri said. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)