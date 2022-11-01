Photo Release

November 15, 2022 Marcos sponsors 2023 Comelec budget: Sen. Imee Marcos defends the proposed P6.48 billion budget for fiscal 2023 of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) during the marathon plenary session of the proposed 2023 national budget, Monday, November 14, 2022. Among the projects that the agency is asking for funding are: the construction of its main office and local and provincial satellite buildings; continued development and operation of its own election software and hardware systems; and the full implementation of the Register Anywhere Project, among others. COMELEC officials, led by Commissioner George Garcia, are in attendance to help Marcos answer questions from her colleagues. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)