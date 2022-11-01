Photo Release

November 15, 2022 Guarantee the safety of former Sen. De Lima: Sen. Risa Hontiveros seeks updates from the Philippine National Police (PNP) on its investigation into the hostage-taking incident involving former Sen. Leila De Lima last month. During the plenary debates on the proposed P252.58 billion budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and its attached agencies for FY 2023, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Hontiveros pointed out that the hostage-taking left questions on the safety of De Lima inside the PNP Custodial Center, where the former lawmaker had been detained. She asked how the other detainees were able to get close to Sen. De Lima and how the suspect got hold of a weapon that he used in the hostage-taking incident. Hontiveros appealed to DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos to guarantee the safety of the former senator inside the custodial center. “I’m sure that the PNP will take… all the other details of their investigation into account to implement measures that would guarantee the safety of Sen. De Lima,” Hontiveros said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)