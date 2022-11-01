Photo Release

November 15, 2022 Revilla probes DPWH plans for damaged infra due to recent typhoon: During the Senate plenary debate on the FY 2023 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. raised some questions to the Department through the sponsor of the agency’s budget Senator Sonny Angara. Revilla inquired and scrutinized the plans of the DPWH particularly on their Bridges Program. The veteran lawmaker, who has been conducting a series of relief operations in different affected areas in the country to assist the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, personally saw the damaged infrastructures, including those in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte and Oyongan Bridge and Palinawan Bridge which are both in Antique. Revilla particularly inquired on the funding for the repair of these structures damaged by Paeng. Revilla pointed out that P130M released by DPWH from its Quick Response Fund for the repair of 8 bridges is not enough, as he expressed that more funds be provided for the total rehabilitation of the said bridges in the soonest time possible. He likewise assured the DPWH, that together with Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Sonny Angara, funds will be made available.