Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Consulting colleagues: Senators during a lull in the plenary deliberation on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for next year, take the chance to huddle and consult each other on issues at hand. The agenda in Day 4 of plenary debates Tuesday, November 15, 2022, include the proposed allocation for the Judiciary, Commission on Audit, Office of the Ombudsman, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, National Economic and Development Authority, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Tourism. (Senate PRIB Photos)