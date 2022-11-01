Photo Release

November 16, 2022 On electric pole relocation: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Tuesday’s deliberations on the proposed budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways, November 15, 2022, seeks an update on the relocation of electric posts that were left untouched during the road widening and expansion projects and which obstruct motorists. To date, Gatchalian said there are approximately 50,000 remaining poles that need to be relocated and over the last years, a close to P4 billion has been allocated to relocate those poles. The senator said that based on computation, such amount is enough to relocate these poles. “Obviously, Mr. President, the relocation is not catching up with the schedule given to us in the past,” Gatchalian said, adding that for 2023, another P467 million will be allocated for all relocation which is beyond the P4 billion that is required to relocate the 50,000 poles. Gatchalian asked the DPWH to submit to the Senate an updated number of electric poles to be relocated and the timeline. “So just submit to us a timetable on when those 50,000 poles will be relocated,” he added. (Senate PRIB Photos)