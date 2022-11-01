Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Villar defends DPWH maintenance fund: Sen. Mark A. Villar, during Tuesday’s plenary deliberation November 15, 2022, on the proposed budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), manifests his full support to the department and stresses the importance of giving the agency its needed budget to perform its duties and responsibilities. Villar particularly mentioned the reduction of the agency’s maintenance fund which was cut from P24 billion to P11.3 billion. “I just like to take this opportunity to manifest that if we want the service, if we want to experience the full capability of the DPWH, if we have the expectation that it will provide us the service, I think we should also reciprocate by giving them the budget that is needed,” Villar explained. “Based on past experience, any reduction in this budget would lead to a lower service level for the department,” he added. According to Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, maintenance fund is allocated for the repair and rehabilitation of infrastructure facilities, maintenance of national roads and bridges, operation of weightbridge stations and its routine check-up.(Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)