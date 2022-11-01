Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Cayetano examines DPWH budget: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano takes the floor during the marathon plenary session Tuesday, November 15, 2022 to scrutinize the proposed P737.36 billion budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and its attached agencies for 2023. Cayetano particularly cited the “drastic” increases in the budget for the flood control program from 2019 to 2023 and for the asset preservation program which includes maintenance works. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)