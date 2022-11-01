Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Fixing the roads in BARMM: Sen. Robinhood Padilla appeals to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to help fix the roads in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) region to ensure its economic prosperity. Speaking during the continuation of the plenary deliberation on the proposed P737.36 billion budget of the DPWH for 2023, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Padilla lamented the dilapidated roads in marginalized areas in the BARMM region. To illustrate his point, Padilla pointed out that motorists coming from Sultan Kudarat would have a smooth ride as the roads were already paved in the area. However, this was not the case in his area in Maguindanao, according to the Senator. “If we are going to follow the directives of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. to continue the programs under the Bangsamoro Basic Law, we have to work together to fix the roads in the area,” Padilla said in Filipino. Sen. Sonny Angara, sponsor of the DPWH budget, said Sec. Manuel Bonoan gave his word that the department will prioritize road construction projects in BARMM. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)