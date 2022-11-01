Photo Release

November 16, 2022 First PH Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum: Senator Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla takes part in the first Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum in Pasay City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Padilla, a voice for Muslims and indigenous peoples, said the forum is a key step for true progress in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Participants at the forum tackled possible legislation to enable the Bangsamoro Government to ensure not only enough funds for its programs, but also the proper use of such funds.