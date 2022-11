Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Valenzuela City: To ensure that every region in the country has a model Inclusive Learning Resource Center (ILRC) for Learners with Disabilities, Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing to increase the Department of Education’s capital outlay budget for Special Education (SPED) from P96 million to P160 million. 5 Feb. 2020 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN