Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Climate Change Commission’s unexpended fund, frequent trips: Sen. Imee Marcos, at the continuation of plenary deliberations on the proposed 2023 national budget, presents the P128 million proposed appropriations for the Climate Change Commission (CCC). Marcos noted that 13 years after the enactment of the law and the creation of the commission in 2009, “there is very little to show except for constant travel.” The senator said that from April to November of this year, 20 trips were recorded by the CCC. Marcos also said the mainstreaming at the local government unit level has been cited for a mere 18 percent accomplishment, which is the fundamental part of the Climate Change Program. Furthermore, Marcos sought an audit of the P1 billion People’s Survival Fund that was released in 2015, noting that of that amount, P690 million remains with the CCC unexpended. “With that, I hope we can pass the budget of P128 million, disallowing travel unless absolutely necessary,” Marcos said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)