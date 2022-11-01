Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Fisherfolks settlement program pushed: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the plenary deliberations Wednesday, November 16, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), inquires about the status of the fisherfolks settlement program. “I have been advocating the insertion of this special provision for fisherfolks settlements since 2018 and I have sent queries on the update of the implementation. Up to now, the DENR is still identifying fisherfolks settlements and still initiating coordination with local government units to include in their municipal planning and development programs,” Hontiveros said. “I would like to know whether public lands that may be used for fisherfolks settlements at the regional levels are available,” she added. Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, who defended the DENR budget, said the identification of fisherfolks settlements is ongoing and being initiated by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in coordination with the DENR regional offices and the LGUs. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)