Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Tulfo supports funding DENR; calls agency to step up: Sen. Raffy Tulfo places his full support to the proposed P23.13 billion 2023 budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). In his manifestation during the marathon session Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Tulfo expressed hope that the DENR would utilize public funds to address environmental concerns and not wait on public opinion before taking appropriate action. "Why should we wait for rallies before we step in to prevent environmental destruction? Do we have to wait for others to call our attention before we act? Isn't it DENR's expertise to take care of the environment?" Tulfo asked. Tulfo also encouraged the DENR to immediately resolve ongoing security issues at the Masungi Georeserve and the Kaliwa Dam project. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)