Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Pimentel moves to defer consideration of NCSC budget: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III moves to suspend deliberation on the proposed 2023 budget of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) after learning that some of its commissioners were not present. “I’ve been informed that the leadership of this commission is not totally present this afternoon so since that is the case, I would move for the deferment of the consideration of this budget and preliminarily set it to Thursday afternoon,” Pimentel manifested during the marathon plenary session Wednesday, November 16, 2022, which was granted by the chamber. The NCSC is composed of six commissioners and a chairperson. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)