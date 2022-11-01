Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Villanueva seeks data on 187 reclamation projects: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva asks the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to submit in writing the updated data of the 187 reclamation projects all over the country during the plenary debates Wednesday, November 16, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budget of the agency. “I just want an update on what happened to the 21 reclamation projects that were issued environmental compliance certificates even without proper consultation with the stakeholders. And some fisherfolks are calling the Senate for an investigation into the 187 reclamation projects,” Villanueva said. Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, sponsor of the DENR budget, said based on the data at the DENR central office, there are 19 reclamation projects in Manila Bay, two in Cebu and two in Samar. However, the data from the regions are not included, Villar said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)