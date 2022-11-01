Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Win follows up on free internet access in public places: Sen. Win Gatchalian looks into the developments of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on implementing Republic Act No. 10929, otherwise known as the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act. At the plenary deliberation, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 of the proposed P8.73 billion 2023 budget of the DICT and its attached agencies, Gatchalian asked for the progress report on making free internet available for all Filipinos, especially students. "I just want to inquire on RA 10929 because it is important to bring access to internet for everyone. What is the targeted number of public places that are qualified under this law?" Gatchalian said. DICT officials said there are 852 public areas that now offer free internet access and that they are planning to increase this to 15,834. Apart from public schools and state colleges and universities, DICT also said that they will be providing free internet in plazas and tourist sites. Gatchalian encouraged the DICT to set goals and continue providing free internet access in more places so that Filipinos, especially those who can't afford to have their own, would greatly benefit from its advantages. (Senate PRIB)