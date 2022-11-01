Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Go seeks approval of DOTr 2023 budget: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go expresses his full support for the proposed P122.56 billion budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies for fiscal year 2023. In his manifestation during the plenary session late Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Go expressed the importance of DOTr's role in the country's economic recovery and in the welfare of the workers in the transportation industry. "We know the immense role of DOTr in our country's economic growth and in ensuring that our fellow citizens arrive safely to their homes, schools and workplaces," Go said in Filipino. Go also appealed to fully fund several priority projects of DOTr in the past administration, including the Libreng Sakay Program, Pantawid Pampasada Program and the Mindanao Railway System. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)