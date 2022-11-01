Photo Release

November 16, 2022 Ph tourism budget vs others: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks the Department of Tourism (DOT) about the amount other countries, particularly in Southeast Asia, are spending on tourism as compared to the Philippines. Cayetano, during the continuation of the marathon session Wednesday, November 16, 2022, wants to get an idea as to how much other countries are spending on tourism promotion. In response, Sen. Nancy Binay, sponsor of the DOT budget, said Indonesia and Malaysia have allotted P37 billion and P20 billion, respectively for tourism. The DOT has a proposed budget of P3.5 billion for 2023. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)