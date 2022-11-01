Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Jinggoy quizzes DOTr on foreign-assisted projects: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada seeks clarification from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) about the reported delays on the implementation of 14 foreign-assisted projects worth P1.61 trillion. Citing news reports, Estrada said the Commission on Audit flagged the DOTr over P128.42 million in additional fees incurred due to setbacks in the said foreign-assisted projects. In response, Sen. Grace Poe, sponsor of the DOTr budget, said the projects were hampered because of limited manpower supply as well as the sourcing of different materials needed for construction brought about by the pandemic. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)