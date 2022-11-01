Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Legarda supports expansion of PH silk industry: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expresses support for the development of silk production and sufficiency in the country, Thursday, November 17, 2022. At the plenary deliberation of the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Science and Technology and its attached agencies worth P24.67 billion, Legarda encouraged officials of the DOST and the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) to help advance the country’s sericulture industry and has committed to help expand their operations to other regions. "I'm happy to know that they will do it in Aklan. I will probably make an amendment to also do it in my home province of Antique. I fully support that," Legarda said. Legarda also invited her colleagues to help promote other textile materials being developed by the PTRI, including Philippine cotton, fabrics made from tree bark and natural dyes. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)