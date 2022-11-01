Photo Release

November 17, 2022 Culture of science: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the marathon plenary deliberation of the proposed P24.67 billion budget of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its attached agencies for 2023, asks Science and Technology Sec. Renato Solidum Jr. if there is a culture of science in the country. “What are the elements in your mind when we talk about this culture of science and how, using the department and its attached agencies, could we possibly move towards that aspiration of having a Philippine society marked with the culture of science?” Pimentel asked Thursday, November 17, 2022. Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, who defended the DOST budget, said there is a need to boost the culture of science thru science education and industry application. He said DOST would craft a science of Olympics for the youth, one of the innovations of the department, to encourage young Filipino students to love and learn science in general. Tolentino informed Pimentel that DOST would also hold the National Youth Science Technology Innovation Festival next year and the National Science Technology Week at the World Trade Center in Pasay City next week. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)